Pakistan Super League 2020 to have a star-studded opening ceremony

While cricket enthusiasts are excited for the launch of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fifth season, there are others who are eagerly waiting for its opening ceremony. Good news is we have official news that as many as 350 artists will perform in the inaugural ceremony of the HBL PSL 2020, which will held on 20th February at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Here’s who is going to perform at the event:

The ceremony will begin with performances by Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch.

Other than these renowned names, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will be performing the PSL 2020’s anthem, Tayyar Hein.

Read: Ali Azmat, Haroon & Asim Azhar collaborate for PSL 2020 anthem

That’s not all, Pepsi has also gathered Fawad Khan, Aima Baig, Haroon Shahid, Bilal Ali of Kashmir The Band along with Xulfi, for a promotional song — Khel Ja Dil Se — and we expect they will also perform at the event. Only the teaser of the song is out and we are already excited!

Another track to look forward to is a loud anthem Hu Ha by Ahmed Ali Butt, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Vicky Haider and Sana Zulfiqar.

All in all, with so many songs and artists joining forces for the cricketing league, we are sure that the opening ceremony is going to be a spectacle.

