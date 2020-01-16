Chhalawa is all set to get its world TV premiere

Last year’s masala entertainer by Wajahat Rauf — Chhalawa — was loved by many and its title track also became quite a hit. The film, which features Mehwish Hayat, Azfer Rehman, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui and Ashir Wajahat in main roles, is ready for its television premiere on HUM TV, as confirmed by a post on the channel’s official Instagram account.

HUM TV has announced that Chhalawa will make its official world TV premiere on Saturday, 18th January, at 9:10 pm.

Chhalawa not only marked the debut of real-life couple — Asad and Zara — on the big screen, but it was also their first project together. The film also features Mehwish and Azfer’s couple, who were earlier seen in Wajahat’s web series Enaaya.

If you missed the chance to watch it in the theaters last year, here’s an opportunity to enjoy it while sitting in the comfort of your home.

