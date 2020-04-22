Coronavirus update: Faisal Edhi tests positive, team of ‘Ishrat Made in China’ is in the clear

Faisal Edhi, son of renowned late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and head of the Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to media reports, his son Saad Edhi confirmed that his father started suffering from symptoms last week, soon after he travelled to Islamabad to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” he said. Soon after, Faisal got tested for Covid-19 and the results came back positive.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Last week, the chairman of Edhi Foundation had met PM Imran Khan and had handed over a Rs10 million cheque for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے فیصل ایدھی کی ملاقات ایدھی فاونڈیشن کی طرف سے ایک کروڑ روپے کا چیک وزیراعظم کورونا ریلیف فنڈ کے لیے وزیر اعظم کو پیش کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/8FuqDOqmD5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 15, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan late Tuesday night said that the prime minister will be tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

“Samples for his test will be collected from the Prime Minister Office tomorrow,” she told Geo News anchor Muneeb Farooq in programme Meray Mutabiq.

Cast & crew of Ishrat Made in China

Following many appeals, a long wait and some hitches, the cast and crew of upcoming film Ishrat Made in China had returned from Thailand on April 14 on a special flight arranged by the government of Pakistan after being stranded for over two weeks in Thailand.

According to the latest news, all the team members who were in quarantine have been tested negative for Covid-19, including actors Shamoon Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza and Sara Loren.

Sanam took to Twitter and shared the news:

@dcislamabad Thank you for hearing us all out and doing your best. Your reputation precedes you. pic.twitter.com/S6GaZXAvcV — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 19, 2020

Shamoon Abbasi also updated his fans:

