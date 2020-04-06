To top
6 Apr

Deepak Perwani designs protective bodysuits for Pakistani doctors

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Featured, News
Deepak Perwani

The number of coronaviurs cases in Pakistan are continuously growing and many Pakistanis are making individual efforts in these testing times to help the needy as well as the healthcare officials to contain the pandemic. Designer Deepak Perwani is another name who has come forward to prepare prototypes of protective bodysuits for healthcare professionals.



The designer shared the news on his social media accounts. These prototypes are “washable, reusable and disposable,” he said.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our prototypes are finally ready for approval. The first look for PPE both washable/reusable & disposable! #Deepakperwanicares

A post shared by Deepak Perwani (@deepakperwaniofficial) on

 

“Let’s all do our part,” Perwani wrote in his tweet. The prototypes are awaiting approval from authorities.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our prototypes are finally ready for approval. The first look for PPE both washable/reusable & disposable! #Deepakperwanicares

A post shared by Deepak Perwani (@deepakperwaniofficial) on

 

Earlier Asim Jofa announced the noble initiative on March 28. His team came up with the first fabric prototype of a medical protective suit. “At this testing time we are together with our caregivers. A small token of our love and respect for the ones who are risking their lives to save humanity,” Asim wrote.

Read: In conversation with Asim Jofa about his initiative to manufacture protective medical gear for doctors

Talking to Something Haute about the fashion industry’s role, Asim responded: “The fashion industry and retail textile brands are a part of Pakistan’s economic structure and should come forward and do their part.” However, he also added that it’s not just this industry, but all the stakeholders who need to step up and do their part.

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Haute Review: Meherposh episode one sets a positive tone
Next post
Yumna Zaidi & Shahzad Sheikh starrer Raaz-e-Ulfat to debut on April 7
You might also like
covid
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Shamoon Abbasi & team of ‘Ishrat Made In China’ to fly back with PIA
April 6, 2020
pink
American Singer Pink has recovered from the coronavirus along with her 3-year-old son
April 4, 2020
shamoon
Shamoon Abbasi appeals to the government to fly back Pakistanis stranded in Thailand
April 2, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.