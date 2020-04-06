Deepak Perwani designs protective bodysuits for Pakistani doctors

The number of coronaviurs cases in Pakistan are continuously growing and many Pakistanis are making individual efforts in these testing times to help the needy as well as the healthcare officials to contain the pandemic. Designer Deepak Perwani is another name who has come forward to prepare prototypes of protective bodysuits for healthcare professionals.

The designer shared the news on his social media accounts. These prototypes are “washable, reusable and disposable,” he said.

“Let’s all do our part,” Perwani wrote in his tweet. The prototypes are awaiting approval from authorities.

Earlier Asim Jofa announced the noble initiative on March 28. His team came up with the first fabric prototype of a medical protective suit. “At this testing time we are together with our caregivers. A small token of our love and respect for the ones who are risking their lives to save humanity,” Asim wrote.

Talking to Something Haute about the fashion industry’s role, Asim responded: “The fashion industry and retail textile brands are a part of Pakistan’s economic structure and should come forward and do their part.” However, he also added that it’s not just this industry, but all the stakeholders who need to step up and do their part.

