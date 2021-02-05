Details about Bakhtawar Bhutto’s ‘real gota’ reception dress revealed

Late premier Benazir Bhutto’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhry in a pandemic-restricted affair recently. However, no matter what the situation, a bride wants to look her best and stand out in a crowd with statement-making bridal outfits for all wedding festivities.

A bridal dress designed for a high-profile bride like Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari certainly adds pressure for the designers. While she chose to wear an opulent multi-coloured Zara Shahjahan ensemble for her mehndi and an ivory and gold outfit by Wardha Saleem for her nikkah, her reception dress was by Lahore-based designer, Haris Ahmed.

In a recent post, the designer revealed that the reception dress took 800 hours of sheer hard work and dedication.

The new couple looked perfect in coordinating outfits. Bakhtarwar wore a traditional outfit with gota work on royal green raw silk royal which complemented well with the groom, Mahmood Choudhry’s velvet suit.

“We are privileged to design this traditional shalwar qameez for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former President Mr Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, on her reception day at Bilawal House,” shared the design house.

“Our team has worked over 800 development hours to bring this precious masterpiece, defined by the finest quality of handwoven couture produced by zardozi — ‘the art of gold sewing’ — layered with the sucha gota — ‘real gota’,” revealed the designer.

“Intricate twist of glistening threads accentuate the design and reflects creativity that reinvent the traditional aesthetic.”

The designer added that it was an honour to design for Bakhtawar. “It was a gratifying opportunity to create this regal hand-embellished pure heavy gota work on Brunswick green pure raw silk and chiffon.”

