‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ all set to premiere in June

The wait is over! The much anticipated web series — Dhoop Ki Deewar — starring TV’s most beloved couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, is all set to premiere this month on Zee5.

This big news was shared by director Haseeb Hasan with a promotional poster on his Instagram. He also shared a story confirming the release month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haseeb Hasan (@haseeb_hasanofficial)

Producer Shailja Kejriwal also teased fans with a few tweets about the upcoming web series.

And now after much wait and hype, the first teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar has been released and promoted with a hashtag #HeartOverHate. It features Sajal Aly asking a pertinent question: “I was just 19-years-old when my father was martyred in a war on the border. Now you identify, if I’m a Pakistani or an Indian?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Premium (@zee5premium)

Though the teaser and tweets from all official channels are hinting that Dhoop Ki Deewar will release “soon”. An Indian Twitter account Cinema Rare that lists all the new releases in India tweeted a screenshot of Zee5 Support which clearly mentions that Dhoop Ki Deewar is due to release in June 2021.

Earlier, on the occasion of Ahad-Sajal’s first wedding anniversary, Haseeb Hasan shared a teaser from Dhoop Ki Deewar, cherishing his favourite Vishal-Sara moment.

Read: Director Haseeb Hasan shares his favourite moment from Dhoop ki Deewar ft. Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir

In the teaser we see Ahad playing an Indian boy named Vishal while Sajal is playing Sara from Pakistan. “Sara please don’t be mad, warna India and Pakistan will be very very sad,” sings Vishal to Sara, who laughs and smiles with pain visible in her eyes.

The plot revolves around two families that are united by their father’s death – one is an Indian soldier and the other, a Pakistani. The series is about how the martyrdom affects the families and how they realize that peace is much better than war.

Written by Umera Ahmed, the series features an all-star cast including Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, Savera Nadeem and Manzar Sehbai among many others.

comments