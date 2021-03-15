Director Haseeb Hasan shares his favourite moment from Dhoop ki Deewar ft. Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have a huge following and fans eagerly wait for updates related to both their personal and professional lives. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, director Haseeb Hasan shared a teaser from their highly anticipated web series Dhoop Ki Deewar, cherishing his favourite Vishal-Sara moment.

“Always make each other smile! Happy Anniversary Ahad Raza Mir & Sajal Aly,” he wrote sharing a clip from the upcoming series.

“Cherishing my favourite moment of Vishal-Sara from Dhoop Ki Deewar on this day,” he added.

In the teaser we see Ahad playing an Indian boy named Vishal while Sajal is playing Sara from Pakistan. “Sara please don’t be mad, warna India and Pakistan will be very very sad,” sings Vishal to Sara, who laughs and smiles with pain visible in her eyes.

Judging from the teaser, the story of two cross-border lovers, Sara and Vishal is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

“The plot revolves around two families that are united by their father’s death – one is an Indian soldier and the other, a Pakistani. How the martyrdom affects the families and how they realize that peace is much better than war is what the web series will teach us,” revealed director Haseeb Hasan in an interview with Instep. He also said that Dhoop Ki Deewar couldn’t have been a TV serial as it talks about both sides from a neutral point of view.

Talking about the script, playwright Umera Ahmed shared earlier that it’s not a love story.

“Dhoop Ki Deewar is not a love story: it is a love-hate story based on the love-hate relationship between people of India and Pakistan. That’s the only way WE can write and read a love story between these two people,” she said.

The web series features Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly in lead roles, while it has an all-star cast including Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, Savera Nadeem and Manzar Sehbai among many others.

