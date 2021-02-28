To top
28 Feb

‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi’ actor Omair Rana invites PEMRA to do what is right

by The Haute Team

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a notice to TV One raising concerns over ‘objectional content’ in the currently airing drama serial, Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi which addresses grave subjects like human trafficking, child abuse, child marriages, women trafficking, teenage women used for prostitution or domestic slavery.

The notice directed the channel’s administration to modify the content according to PEMRA’s Code of Conduct and submit a report regarding the editorial board within five days.

 

 

Responding to the notice, Actor Omair Rana invited PEMRA to do what is right, not popular.

“FIA Pakistan has been working bravely against human trafficking,” he shared on Twitter. “Our humble effort is to help them with their honourable cause by educating the masses of our everyday actions that feed the menace that is the modern slave trade…”

“Is it ugly? Of course, all evil is,” he explained why it is an uncomfortable watch. Omair went on to invite PEMRA to help the cause.

“I invite PEMRA to do what is right, not popular, join us in this jihad and help us make our beloved Pakistan, Pak of such vile elements in our society. #DilNaUmeedTohNahi #DNUTN.”

 

 

Kashf Foundation’s drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi also stars Naveed Shahzad, Samiya Mumtaz, Yumna Zaidi, Yasra Rizvi, Wahaj Ali, Nadia Afgan, Naumaan Ijaz, Noor ul Hassan and amazing child artists.

Written by Amna Mufti and directed by Kashif Nisar, the drama aims to open conversations about a lot of social evils and stigmas.

