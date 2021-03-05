Director Kashif Nisar reveals details about his first feature film

Director par excellence Kashif Nisar, who has given us memorable dramas like Ullo Baraye Farokht Nahi, Dumpukht, O Rangreza, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila and Inkaar, is currently in the news for his beautiful execution of Raqeeb Se and Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi.

Many wonder why after giving so many masterpieces, the director hasn’t ventured into the film industry. In a recent chat with Something Haute, Kashif spilled the beans on his feature film.

“I should learn a bit about filmmaking before starting it,” he laughingly said, adding, “I’m working on a film script with Bee Gul. We are doing an out-and-out Punjabi film; not the gandasa variety because that we will have in The Legend of Maula Jatt. We are coming up with a romantic comedy.”

Talking about the cast of the project, Kashif shared that there are many interesting people in his mind.

“Sohail Ahmed, Imran Ashraf and Naumaan Ijaz are a part of it along with a few Punjabi artists from across the border,” he shared.

As for his web series with Zee5 — Mann Jogi — starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, Kashif shared that the teasers will come out somewhere in May 2021.

