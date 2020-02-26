Ehd-e-Wafa’s finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan

After the last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho had a successful run at the cinemas, it seems that it is becoming quite a trend to screen television serial’s finale on the big screen. The next drama to follow suit is everyone’s favourite Ehd-e-Wafa.

Hum TV will also not air Ehd-e-Wafa’s second last episode on television that is due on 8th March. As soon as the news broke out, people started speculating if the network has also planned a special show with the whole cast but unfortunately that’s not the case.

“The second last episode will not air on television. The extended finale will be screened on 14th March — a day before it airs on TV — as well as on 15th March,” Nasar Khan of Hum TV confirmed.

“The finale will be screened in selected cinemas across Pakistan. The cast will grace the screenings in whichever city they are currently in,” he added.

Judging by the progression of the play, we are expecting Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) to embrace martyrdom in his last moments, so we think the finale is going to be an emotional roller-coaster!

