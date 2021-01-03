Faiza Iftikhar talks about a crazy kind of love in Pehli Si Mohabbat

Your first love introduces you to feelings and emotions you did not know existed. You begin to realize you care about someone else in a way that you do not fully understand. Without taking practicality into consideration, life seems like a fairytale, you’re innocent and just want to take the plunge. Anyone with a voice of reason feels like your enemy and Pehli Si Mohabbat starring Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar narrates a similar story of young love.

As seen in the teasers, Rakhshi (Maya) and Aslam’s (Sheheryar) love story is not all rainbows and butterflies; it does meet many hurdles.

“Pehli Si Mohabbat is about young passionate love,” said writer Faiza Iftikhar in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. “When you’re young and in love, you do not care about family, traditions, or society. However, once you mature and progress in life, even if you’re in love, that mad passion wears out.”

The writer stressed that the characters who look like villains in the teasers are not really written as villains. For example, Shabbir Jan who plays Rakhshi’s father or HSY who plays Aslam’s older brother, are not really bad people. They’re just protective of the people they love.

“When you see them, you will understand that whatever they are saying for the daughter or brother is actually for their own good. They are the voices of reason telling them to focus on life before falling in love, which is obviously not the wrong thing to suggest.”

However, when two people are so passionately in love, reason fails to make sense she further went on to explain. “They do not want to hear any voice of opposition.”

Directed by Anjum Shahzad, Pehli Si Mohabbat will air soon on ARY Digital soon.

