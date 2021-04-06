Fans translate Atif Aslam’s songs into English & it is entertaining

Atif Aslam is at the pinnacle of success and his fan base is as loyal as it can get. We can get an idea of his popularity when the singer starts trending on Twitter without any new release or news. Recently, Twitter was enjoying a new game when users started reminiscing about some of their favourite Atif Aslam’s songs in a unique way — they translated the lyrics or titles into English and undoubtedly the creativity left us rolling in laughter.

The most popular Jal or Atif track for Gen Z has to be Aadat or should we call it Habit from now on, as suggested by a user. It all started when a user on some forum posted a funny anecdote that “a friend from Islamabad told that she loved the song of Atif Aslam — Habit — it took me 5 minutes to realize she meant Aadat.”

Someone took a screenshot of the story and then a hilarious game of English lyrics followed with retweets.

Which street are we going to – Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1 — Khizar (@khizzak) April 2, 2021

Try to guess the songs from their funny English translations…

What is this sorcery!

Somehow patch your eyelashes with my eyelashes>>>>>>>>> by Atif Aslam https://t.co/VKdP7hDTCY — Kashif Hussain Vistro (@liar_lawyer1) April 3, 2021

This reminds us of sweet drinks in this hot and humid weather!

I’m color of drinks, you sweet lake’s water – Atif Aslam https://t.co/cmtUBsZAh6 — Gul گل🌼| wyb stan (@iGoldenFlower) April 3, 2021

This one is a bit complicated!

I’ve no complaints from life. Alas, I’m just alive under the blue sky https://t.co/uHT88IJMLP — 𝐁𝐞𝐛𝐞. (@beenishmuffinn) April 3, 2021

One of the forgotten gems it is…

Certainly – Atif Aslam https://t.co/kw9g6H4dqQ — Asmaa | اسماء (@ALadyInKuwait) April 3, 2021

A super-hit number starring a former Bollywood couple.

You don’t know – Atif Aslam https://t.co/UZ0tTmuRFp — Neha (@NehaWrites_) April 3, 2021

Read: Spotify: Atif Aslam is the most streamed local artist in Pakistan

And Atif has more than enough hit songs.

Those moment, those talks,

No one knows,

How were those nights,

Rainfall,

Those drenched memories,

Those drenched memories.. – Atif Aslamhttps://t.co/6OnjD0wQJY — 🦋 (@Chaaiiholic_) April 3, 2021

Some tough ones to crack!

You should laugh Talk and ruin our life. Atif Aslam https://t.co/FA4iPsGggc — Usman Qureshi (@Maaani007) April 3, 2021

Why are my words all drenched, being all broken, being helpless,

every element says,

why are my feelings all drenched https://t.co/tb2UsV5Z8Z — Disha🍭🍬 (@DishaMarium) April 3, 2021

comments