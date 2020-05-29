To top
29 May

Faryal Mehmood & Daniyal Raheal are married!

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured, News
Faryal Daniyal

Eid is followed by wedding season in Pakistan and we just got to know about another celebrity wedding. Actors Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal have tied the knot in a simple and intimate nikkah ceremony in Lahore with only their loved ones in attendance.



It is a relief to see that out actors are promoting hassle-free and simple weddings with no lavish parties during a pandemic. Following Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai, we have seen weddings of Nimra Khan, Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali as well. Daniyal’s sister, Mehreen Raheal posted a few pictures and videos on Thursday that broke the news.

 

Faryal Daniyal

 

Later Daniyal also made an official announcement on Facebook.

 

 

“My own family managed to pull together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything.
I am the luckiest man. I honestly am. Times are strange… Love hard! Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal,” he wrote.

Read: Aagha Ali & Hina Altaf are married!

Mehreen shared a few instances from the nikkah ceremony on her Instagram stories where we can also spot their mother, Simi Raheal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The bride and groom were dressed in color-coordinated ivory ensembles. While Faryal’s sari had a hint of green and golden in it, Daniyal wore a white kurta with off-white dhoti and turban.

 

 

 

Faryal also shared on her Instagram stories that it was an intimate gathering and they will celebrate the occasion later with everyone else. They also didn’t have a professional photographer at the event but she promised to share good pictures very soon. Her family and friends were also not present at the event.

 

 

 

 

 

We wish the newly-married couple a beautiful life ahead!

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Our lives are in danger: Uzma Khan and her lawyers share their side of story during press conference
Next post
5 couples we’re loving in TV dramas these days
You might also like
Amna Ilyas
I can’t wait to get married next year: Amna Ilyas
May 12, 2020
Samina Ahmed
Veteran actors Samina Ahmed & Manzar Sehbai have tied the knot
April 9, 2020
Sajal Ahad
In pictures: Inside the intimate Abu Dhabi wedding of IT couple Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir
March 16, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.