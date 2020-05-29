Faryal Mehmood & Daniyal Raheal are married!

Eid is followed by wedding season in Pakistan and we just got to know about another celebrity wedding. Actors Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal have tied the knot in a simple and intimate nikkah ceremony in Lahore with only their loved ones in attendance.

It is a relief to see that out actors are promoting hassle-free and simple weddings with no lavish parties during a pandemic. Following Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai, we have seen weddings of Nimra Khan, Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali as well. Daniyal’s sister, Mehreen Raheal posted a few pictures and videos on Thursday that broke the news.

Later Daniyal also made an official announcement on Facebook.

“My own family managed to pull together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything.

I am the luckiest man. I honestly am. Times are strange… Love hard! Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal,” he wrote.

Mehreen shared a few instances from the nikkah ceremony on her Instagram stories where we can also spot their mother, Simi Raheal.

The bride and groom were dressed in color-coordinated ivory ensembles. While Faryal’s sari had a hint of green and golden in it, Daniyal wore a white kurta with off-white dhoti and turban.

Faryal also shared on her Instagram stories that it was an intimate gathering and they will celebrate the occasion later with everyone else. They also didn’t have a professional photographer at the event but she promised to share good pictures very soon. Her family and friends were also not present at the event.

We wish the newly-married couple a beautiful life ahead!

