Fawad Khan & Sadaf Fawad are blessed with a baby girl

Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Fawad have become proud parents for the third time as they just welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Although the couple have kept it under wraps and have not officially made any announcement or shared any pictures as of yet, fans and their peers have started sending their best wishes.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to congratulate the couple:

Sadaf & @_fawadakhan_ congratulations. Most joyous occasion indeed. A newborn is a symbol of hope and Allah’s blessings. May the little one fill your life with abundant love and sunshine. Embrace the magic of parenthood once again! — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 15, 2020

The high-school sweethearts also have two children; elder son Ayaan and daughter Elayna. Like Adnan, we wish the couple embraces parenthood once again!

