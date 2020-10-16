To top
16 Oct

Fawad Khan & Sadaf Fawad are blessed with a baby girl

by Entertainment Desk
Fawad

Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Fawad have become proud parents for the third time as they just welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Although the couple have kept it under wraps and have not officially made any announcement or shared any pictures as of yet, fans and their peers have started sending their best wishes.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to congratulate the couple:

 

 

Fawad

