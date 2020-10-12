To top
12 Oct

Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl

by Entertainment Desk
Juggun

The new week has kicked off with a great news; actor Juggun Kazim and her husband Feisal H Naqvi welcomed their baby girl over the weekend!

The actor took to Instagram and shared the good news along with a picture of her newborn’s hand.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you all for your prayers and love. She is here💕 Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi DOB: 9th October, 2020

A post shared by Juggun Kazim (@juggunkazim) on

 

She thanked everyone who sent her prayers and love and introduced the little bundle of joy with her name Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi.

 

Juggun

 

The actor had earlier announced in a vlog and on her social media that she is expecting her second baby with her husband, Feisal. Juggun is also a mother to two boys, Hassan and Hamza.

Congratulations to the new parents and we wish them all the best!

