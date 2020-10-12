Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl

The new week has kicked off with a great news; actor Juggun Kazim and her husband Feisal H Naqvi welcomed their baby girl over the weekend!

The actor took to Instagram and shared the good news along with a picture of her newborn’s hand.

She thanked everyone who sent her prayers and love and introduced the little bundle of joy with her name Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi.

The actor had earlier announced in a vlog and on her social media that she is expecting her second baby with her husband, Feisal. Juggun is also a mother to two boys, Hassan and Hamza.

Congratulations to the new parents and we wish them all the best!

