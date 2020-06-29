Faysal Quraishi’s next is a family drama starring Yashma Gill & Faryal Mehmood

Every time Faysal Quraishi announces a new project, his fans get excited for something exciting. While we are enjoying his powerful performance as Sardar Saif-ur-Rehman in Muqaddar, the seasoned actor is all set to take us on a different journey altogether with his next drama serial, Gustakh.

Starring Faysal Quraishi alongside Yashma Gill and Faryal Mehmood, Gustakh appears to be a family drama but it is quite opposite to what we are seeing in Muqaddar. Faysal has shed his authoritative ways and he seems to be quite naive here. By the looks of the teasers, Faysal as Rohail is easily manipulated by a social climber, Muntaha played by Faryal Mehmood. Yashma as Ania seems to be playing his fiancée whose heart he will break in pursuit of Muntaha. We also see glimpses of Ali Ansari, Jenaan Hussain and Faizan Sheikh but we are not yet sure about their characters.

Yashma is currently receiving rave reviews for her negative role Shanzay in Pyar Ke Sadqay. In Gustakh, she can be seen in an entirely different role. According to an official press statement, “Yashma will be essaying an innocent and sweet girl who is overshadowed by others. She will be seen struggling for her love and loved ones in the play.”

Talking about the new drama, Yashma said, “I am so happy I got to work along with an amazing cast. It was a wonderful experience and playing this role has been enlightening for me and I can’t wait for everyone to finally watch Ania’s story.”

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhary of Suno Chanda fame, the drama is directed by Najaf Bilgrami and produced by Aijaz Aslam. Gustakh is slated to air from Thursday, 9th July 2020 on Express TV.

We have spoken to Faysal Quraishi and are waiting for his comments. Keep watching this space for updates.

Take a look at the teasers here:

