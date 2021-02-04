Feroze Khan was a delight to work with, says Iqra Aziz

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz’s upcoming drama, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 looks magnificent and viewers have become impatient for the drama to finally air. Written by ace playwright Hashim Nadeem and directed by Wajahat Hussain, it is the third instalment of the franchise which promises to be bigger and better.

“Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has been a long yet the most beautiful journey,” shared Iqra on Instagram while thanking producers, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for making her a part of this amazing project.

The actor then went on to call director Wajahat Hussain the Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Pakistan.

“Wajahat Hussain you’re Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Pakistan, the best part about you as a director is that you’re fantastic at creating moments. You know what you want and you know how to make it happen.”

Judging from the trailer, it looks like Feroze and Iqra share great on-screen chemistry. The actors have played their characters remarkably well and we could feel their pain.

Iqra, who is all praises for her co-actor, wrote that it was a delight to work with him. “I hope and wish this project creates a benchmark for all projects in future,” she added commending the entire cast along with her wardrobe designer and makeup artists.

Feroze Khan also shared a recent Instagram post appreciating the hard work and dedication of the producers. “These two media moguls of our industry Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have tirelessly worked to bring to our screens, a profoundly intense and record-breaking work of entertainment that leaves us in deep awe. The zeal, care, and talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date,” he shared.

The story revolves around Farhad and Mahi’s (played by Feroze and Iqra respectively) romantic and spiritual journey. The cast also includes Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, Sohail Sameer among many others.

