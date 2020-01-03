First look: Yumna Zaidi & Bilal Abbas Khan bring teenage romance to screen in ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’

Since Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan posted a picture together last year, announcing that they are shooting for a play together, everyone was on their toes. Both the actors have recently done some dramatic and intense work (Bilal in Cheekh and Yumna in Inkaar and Ishq Zahe Naseeb) and hence it was a relief to see them sharing a laugh. However, the recently revealed first look of the play titled Pyar Ke Sadqay, we are more than happy. Fans of teen romance are in for a treat as a drama on this genre is surfacing after a long time on our television screens.

Written By Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed By Farooq Rind, the drama features Bilal in a never-seen-before avatar with spectacles and a child-like innocence. He will be playing the role of Abdullah while Yumna will essay a lively Mahjabeen. The first teaser shows them dancing together while Mahjabeen hits him and Abdullah gets annoyed, later she accidentally topples him over as well. These cute squabbles seem to be the focal point of their camaraderie which will probably turn into a relationship.

The drama also stars Atiqa Odho, Yashma Gill, Omair Rana, Salma Hasan, Khalid Anum, Gul e Rana, Khalid Malik, Sharmeen Khan, Shra Asghar and others, while Ahmed Jehanzaib has sung the OST of the drama. Pyar Ke Sadqay will air on Hum TV but the release date of the drama has not been revealed yet.

Other than this project, Yumna has been working on two more projects. One is a collaboration with Kashf Foundation and is written by Amna Mufti and directed by Kashif Nisar. Reportedly, it is a cause-based drama featuring Noman Ejaz, Samiya Mumtaz, Navid Shahzad and Wahaj Ali. For the third project of 2020, Yumna will essay a ‘typical heroine’. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, it features Shahzad Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed, and Komal Aziz Khan.

Bilal, on the other hand, is working on a project with Anjum Shahzad, Savera Nadeem and Noman Ejaz. He is also a part of a Mehreen Jabbar’s web series. Keep watching this space for more updates about these projects.

