Funny Boy ft. Ali Kazmi bags 9 nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards

Ali Kazmi’s film Funny Boy is on a winning streak these days as it is now nominated in multiple categories at the Canadian Screen Awards which aim to “celebrate the best in Canadian film, television, and digital media.”

The actor took to Instagram and shared the good news while thanking his cast and crew on Funny Boy. “An ode to my incredible “Funny boy” film family (cast and crew) amazing humans who weaved together such a beautiful human story. Thank you to the @thecdnacademy,” he wrote.

“Honored to have been nominated in 9 categories for The Canadian Screen Awards 2021. Incase you haven’t seen it you can catch it in Canada on CBC gem and most of the world on Netflix. Grateful for the incredible journey. Looking to the future for more diverse stories to be told for the world to see, creating a more tolerant, inclusive and respectful world view for all!” he added.

It has been nominated in 9 different categories including 2021 Best Motion Picture, 2021 Achievement in Makeup, 2021 Achievement in Direction, 2021 Achievement in Music — Original Score, 2021 Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, 2021 Achievement in Sound Mixing, 2021 Achievement in Sound Editing, 2021 Adapted Screenplay, and 2021 Achievement in Visual Effects.

That’s not all, the Deepa Mehta directorial also made it to the list of eligible films for Best Picture in the 93rd Academy Awards. 366 feature films (with duration 40 minutes and longer) were deemed eligible for the best picture Oscar. Unfortunately, it didn’t made to the list of final nominees.

The film is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s Sri Lanka-set coming-of-age novel, Funny Boy. It boasts of a star-studded cast including Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake and Shivantha Wijesinha.

Funny Boy is available on Netflix.

