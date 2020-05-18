Haute List: 3 DIY face masks to get glowing skin this Eid

There is no doubt that Eid this year will be different than what we’re used to because of social distancing due to COVID-19. This means that we can’t rush to the salon to get our usual beauty treatments in order to prepare for the festive holiday. However, there is a lot we can do while staying within our homes to get that Eid glow. All you need to do is raid your kitchen to make face masks out of everyday items and get salon-like results within minutes!

Here are some easy DIY face mask recipes to make at home for glowing skin:

1) Gram flour, milk and lemon

Gram flour has been a beauty staple in homemade treatments for quite some time now. Mix it with milk and lemon to create a face mask. Apply it on your face and neck for even coverage and keep it for 15-20 mins. Wash it with cold water and you’re done.

2) Turmeric, rosewater and baking soda

Turmeric is an ingredient that is easily available in any desi household so there won’t be an issue acquiring this. Mix it with some baking soda and rose water for a face mask at home. Apply it for a few minutes then massage it in circular motions with wet hands. Rinse it with lukewarm water then wash with cold water.

3) Banana and honey

All you need for this is a ripe banana and honey. Blend the two in a food processor or a blender. Apply it on the face for 15 minutes and wash it with warm water followed by cold water.

Let us know which one worked out best for you?

