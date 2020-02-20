Haute List: Top 5 fashion picks for spring season

Festive season has come to an end, leaving us with a very clear view of everything we will be wearing this spring. Designers are predicting big pants, loose shirts, and an official end to tiny bags. But like every time New Year brings a certain confusion as to what is still relevant in fashion. Now that things have settled down a bit, we can safely monitor runways and fashion collections to jot down what’s hot and what’s not!

From shoes, clothes to jewellery and bags, here’s a rundown of the biggest trends from the spring 2020 line up:

Rattan bags are that one summer bag trend that we cannot get rid of whenever the season begins. Apparently, for this spring, the straw basket bag trend is literally ‘blooming’, and we are happier than ever before. Since basket bags are so popular, the options are literally countless, and there’s a straw bag for any fashion taste and style, from round shape to tote and rectangular designs. Jump to our website to order one for you here.

The Cult Gaia inspired heels By Magnolia Design House are a must have this spring. A sandal with an architectural heel is undeniably eye-catching. Pair these brown ones with a smock top. Shop it here.

Whether your style is refined minimalist or whimsical maximalist, one of these trends is sure to pique your interest and put you in the mood for warmer days ahead. The over-sized and bold earrings trend is only going to get bigger in spring 2020, with designers mixing different shapes, sizes and metals to create the most eye-catching pieces. Shop our favorite picks here.

Read: Style File: Bridal jewellery trends you need to know in 2020

Spring means bloom and that’s just a reason to wear the most fun, floral and bold colors. Unfortunately, spring in Pakistan is mostly on the warmer side and let’s face it we want to feel pretty and comfortable at the same time. So it’s the best time to wear loose attire to keep ourselves cool. Shop our favorite style here.

Spring is never complete without owning a perfect pair of flats. We have you covered with our extremely affordable yet high street range here.

Spring styling just requires putting different pieces together aesthetically, but being minimalistic at the same time. So don’t make the mistake of mixing two statement colors together or wear a simple outfit with over-sized earrings; rather experiment carefully to get ready for any party on the block.

What do you think of our favorite picks?

