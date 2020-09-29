Haute List:12 television dramas to look forward to

While we have seen many ups and downs (mostly downs so far) when it comes to Pakistani television in 2020, there is always hope that new content will erase bitter memories and disappointments related to shows that didn’t live up to our expectations. Dramas like Pyar Ke Sadqay and Dushman-e-Jaan thoroughly entertained us in the lockdown but as 2020 is drawing to a close, TV is also going through a shift. Finally, shoots have resumed and we will soon get to see a new crop of dramas.

So, here is a list of TV dramas that have just started or are being shot currently and will soon air. We are excited to see new characters, stories and most importantly, fresh on-screen pairings to root for.

1. Dulhan

The first episode of this new serial – Dulhan – aired yesterday on HUM TV. Starring Sami Khan, Sumbul Iqbal, Faizan Khawaja, Mashal Khan, Annie Zaidi, Sheheryar Zaidi, Syed Muhammad Ahmed and others. It is written by Adeel Razzaq and directed by Adeel Siddiqui.

2. Raqs e Bismil

Wahajat Rauf’s directorial Raqs e Bismil stars the new on-screen pairing of Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan. It is written by the Khuda Aur Mohabbat fame writer Hashim Nadeem, the drama will be a joint production venture between Shazia Wajahat and Momina Duraid of MD Productions. The cast for Raqs e Bismil includes big names like Saleem Mairaj, Mehmood Aslam, Anoushay Abbasi, Nida Mumtaz, Gul-e-Rana and Furqan Qureshi.

3. Yun Tou Pyar Hai Bohat

Hira Mani will be seen opposite Affan Waheed for the third time after Do Bol and Ghalati in a HUM TV drama serial, Yun Tou Pyar Hai Bohat. Hira is playing a lawyer in the drama which is directed by Kashif Saleem. The drama also stars Nadia Hussain and Javed Sheikh amongst others.

4. Mohabbatain Chahatain

Another star-studded drama serial is Mohabbatein Chahatein, featuring Hira Mani, Armeena Rana Khan and Junaid Khan. Directed by Ali Hassan, the drama revolves around a loving and happy family, a husband and wife (played by Junaid and Hira) with their child. However, their happiness will be short-termed and soon some external factors will ruin their trust. Armeena said that ‘her character will be a surprise for the audience, and she has never played such a role before.”

5. Faryaad

In a recent interview with Something Haute, Zahid has revealed that he is playing an anti-hero in his next drama. Tentatively titled Faryaad, the drama centers arounds his character who is evil, mean and menacing so much so that his entire story will be a lesson for the viewers. The drama will star two newcomers, Ayeza Awan and Nawal Saeed and will air on ARY Digital.

6. Bharaas

Another drama that just started yesterday is Omer Shahzad and Dur e Fishan starrer Bharaas on ARY Digital. Written by Naila Ansari, this one boasts of fresh faces as the lead pair. It is directed by Nain Manyar and also features Zubab Rana, Rabia Kulsoom, Behroz Sabzwari, Furqan Qureshi, Khalid Anam, Shahista Jabeen, Shaheen Khan, Salman Saeed and others.

7. Dunk

After seeing both Bilal Abbas Khan and Sana Javed, make their mark with their impeccable perormances in their respective dramas, Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ruswai, we’re excited to see what kind of chemistry they will display together on screen in Dunk. Produced by Big Bang Productions and directed by Badar Mehmood, the same team which gave us Cheekh, it is written by Mohsin Ali. Bilal shared in his interview with Something Haute that it is a murder mystery.

8. Sami Khan and Zara Noor Abbas’ project

Sami Khan recently posted a picture with Zara Noor Abbas, who can be currently seen in Zebaish. We don’t have details about the project but some fans suggested that it was a drama titled Badzaat.

9. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

The highly anticipated Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz starrer Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is going to be the third installment of the series on Geo Entertainment that featured Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan in the last season. A project of 7th Sky Entertainment, it is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. It has a star-studded cast including Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbas, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig and Sohail Sameer.

10. Pehli Si Mohabbat

Maya Ali is returning to television after over three years with ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Mohabbat. She will be seen alongside Sheheryar Munawar and ace fashion designer HSY will be making his acting debut in the drama. Written by Anjum Shahzad, Pehli Si Mohabbat is written by Faiza Iftikhar.

11. Raqeeb Se

Iqra Aziz has also announced another project titled Raqeeb Se which is written by Bee Gul. Directed by Kashif Nisar, the drama stars Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Faryal Mehmood and Hadiqa Kiani will be making her acting debut as well.

12. Yumna Zaidi’s new drama serial

Last we heard Yumna Zaidi was working on three projects for 2020; we have seen two out of these namely Pyar Ke Sadqay and Raaz-e-Ulfat and now we are eagerly waiting for the third. We’re not sure if the shooting for it has been completed but it is being made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation. Written by Amna Mufti and directed by Kashif Nisar, it has an ensemble cast Noman Ijaz, Samiya Mumtaz, Navid Shahzad and Wahaj Ali.

Please let us know in the comments section if you are anticipating any other upcoming dramas.

