Haute Picks: 5 food bloggers to follow on Instagram

Everyone is stuck inside their homes right now and many of us have resorted to test and hone their culinary skills. With the beginning of Ramazan, our appetites for delectable food options have also grown and what better time to let your spouses and mothers take a backseat and cook! And while you’re at it, why not take a hint from the experts?

YES… I’m talking about the dedicated food bloggers who do us a huge favor by brainstorming and preparing delicious recipes that give us major FOMO. Cooking is therapeutic (if not forced) because it encourages creativity so let your imagination go wild, take inspiration from these appealing platters on your gram and cook something yummy!

We’ve rounded up some of the best food Instagram accounts to follow, no matter your dietary preference, they are guaranteed to make you fall in love with food art.

Noreen Wasti

The food blogger’s Insta bio says: “Like to eat, cook, make things pretty. sucker for good (tea), genuineness & a cozy corner. bleeding (heart) for empty restaurants.” One look at her feed and you will realize that she is telling the truth. Noreen not just loves cooking up a dish but enjoys presenting it to the world. Even the captions on her pictures are real and not some Rumi quotes. You can check her website Noni’s place for recipes.

Closet Cooking

Closet Cooking is a blog by Toronto-based cook, Kevin Lynch, who actually started it in a closet-sized kitchen… no jokes! His was a simple mission: never to eat a boring meal again. From there, he amazed a huge number of people by what he’s able to whip up in such a minuscule space, and his thousands of followers now enjoy daily clicks of colorful, flavor-packed recipes on Instagram.

Minimalist Baker

The USP of Dana Shultz, the brains behind Minimalist Baker, is that she stays true to her claim to fame. The blogger’s Insta bio says: “Simple recipes that make you feel good (with) 10 ingredients, 1 bowl, (in) 30 minutes or less.” And Dana posts truly minimalist recipes that are made within the above mentioned criteria. Recipes also mostly plant-based and gluten-free, making them good for you in addition to delicious.

Lady Spatula

If you enjoy cooking and need some great-looking recipes, Suad is your girl. Known to the world as Lady Spatula, she is good at what she does. From sharing her favourite toppings to her recipe of vegetarian sambusek, the lady has a lot to offer. Check out her aesthetically pleasing Insta feed!

Gimme Some Oven

In 2009, Ali began blogging out of her kitchen in Kansas City. And Gimme Some Oven has developed to be one of the leading blog in the food world. It features simple, delicious, and healthy dishes, many of which meet specific dietary requirements.

*Cover photo is an image of ‘Healthy Butternut Squash Muffins’ from Gimme Some Oven’s website.

