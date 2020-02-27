Haute Picks: Top 5 hair & makeup looks from Paris Fashion Week ’20

Paris Fashion Week has always remained one of the most defining moments of the year in terms of setting fashion and beauty trends for the upcoming year. This year was no different; the runways were not only packed with incredible fashion statements but also our hair and makeup inspirations for the rest of the year.

From quirky hairstyles and makeup to eye-catching accessories, here are all of our favourite beauty looks from PFW’20:

1. Rochas

Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s last collection for Rochas was an ode to all of his greatest hits. His collection was meant to have a festive vibe with colourful outfits in monochromatic looks. To highlight the colours in his clothes, the hair and makeup were kept minimal with natural makeup looks with gelled-back hair.

2. Dior

At Dior’s runway show, almost every model was seen wearing a headscarf and chunky eyeliner. The humble headscarf is a fashion statement that never goes out of style and has a million ways in which it can be used. Dior chose the wrap over style for its models with waves at the ends. To complement the hair they added chunky eyeliner with a minimal makeup look.

Dior puts out strong feminist messages in their latest show

3. Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten brought back the gothic look for their collection. Each model was in a sleek parted bun with edgy neon roots and dramatic eyes. While neon roots is a hairstyle that we’ve seen on celebrities before (Billie Eilish), packing them in a sleek bun is giving us major hair goals!

4. Yves Saint Laurent

YSL completed all of their runways look with the bold red lip. The classic matte red lip could be seen on bare-skinned models from a mile away. It was chosen to match perfectly with the 80s style YSL was trying to aesthetically create.

5. Lanvin

For Lanvin, Bruno Sialelli channelled a retro-glam look to complement their clothes. Every model was styled in smooth Hollywood curls and waves matched with soft makeup that exuded elegance.

We’re in love with all of these styles! Which look will you be trying out?

