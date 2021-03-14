Haute Playlist: 3 Ali Sethi songs to play on loop

In these times of despair, Ali Sethi is one of the few Pakistani singers who have been continuously pushing the boundaries and coming up with songs to entertain the listeners as well leaving them with important lessons. Last year, during the first and most dangerous wave of the pandemic, Ali was actively doing virtual sessions on Instagram where he even collaborated with international artists, all in an effort to make the unfortunate time less troublesome for those who were stuck at home.

From 2020 till this week, Ali has released three songs as well as a reprised version of his famous song – Chandni Raat – and that’s not it. He was a part of a Valentine Day virtual concert titled Love Stories and will be seen in another special virtual concert with guest musicians – Legends of Lahore – on 11th April, 2021.

Until then, you can play his 3 recent releases on loop and enjoy the melodious voice…

To ignite hope

Pehla Qadam (Tum Hee Bataao) released in September 2020 featured several artists, including Kashmiri and South Asian diaspora artists. It is a song of hope and longing which was made entirely in quarantine. Through the song, Ali wanted to reach out to other artists across borders and boundaries. The is a melodious number with thoughtful lyrics and a catchy beat.

To promote inclusivity

His most recent release – Rung – is song about inclusivity and diversity in which the singer has expressed that every individual has his/her own colours and that should be celebrated. The song is a celebration of our differences and how they add up to make the world a beautiful and enriching place to live in. Rung celebrates different colours, people and their orientations in a way no other Pakistani song has before.

To keep the spirits high

While we are literally bombarded with fusion music these days which hardly make sense to the ears, Ali provided us with an EDM number and fused it with an Urdu ghazal by Agha Hashr Kashmiri, and to our surprise it turned out to be a hit. Mere Aur Hain Iraaday is a prime example of fusion music done right; Ali even used sarangi and harmonium in an EDM track. Well, only a maestro like Ali could make a ghazal fit so beautifully in a pop music genre that is usually used for club music and add a desi touch to it!

