Haute Style: 10 best-dressed stars at Oscars 2021

Nothing competes with the Oscars; it is the pinnacle of recognition and honor in the entertainment business and so everyone dresses to the nines to attend an Academy Award’s red carpet. This year, though a bit different due to a global pandemic, was no different. After surviving a lot of virtual ceremonies, prerecorded appearances and at-home winning moments, fashion returns to its original arena with Oscars 2021.

An entirely in-person event held at multiple venues to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, Oscars witnessed stars in some of their finest avatars. Lots of high-gloss solids ruled the red carpet and we loved it. Here are the 7 best-dressed celebrities (in no particular order) that we can’t take our eyes off:

1. Carey Mulligan in Valentino

Swishing down the red carpet in a voluminous gold ballgown, Carey Mulligan pulled off one of her best looks ever. It featured a strapless neckline, a cut-out panel and a shimmery finish, which could not have been more perfect for her big night.

2. Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

This beautiful red tulle design by Giorgio Armani Privé let the actress channel old Hollywood glamour, complemented with a deep red lip and a wavy updo.

3. Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Regina King never fails to land on every best dressed list, and the 2021 Academy Awards was no different. This beautiful embellished Louis Vuitton gown with a dramatic structured sleeves in a Cinderella blue hue is perfect for red carpet. According to the team, the dress took over 140 hours to make and was embroidered with over 62,000 sequins and 4,000 crystals.

4. Vanessa Kirby in Gucci

While bold colors dominated the red carpet, Vanessa Kirby stood out in this pale pink strapless Gucci gown with cut-out panels. It featured a bodice, a column skirt and a long dramatic train. She paired it with a dark lip, a slicked-back bun and a choker necklace by Cartier.

5. Zendaya in Valentino

Another star in a Valentino dress was Zendaya whose chose a bright yellow gown designed especially for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Featuring a cut-out panel and a train in the back, this number will be remembered for long. The star also did not hold back on the bling, wearing a series of statement necklaces by Bulgari.

6. Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

Angela Bassett was the definition of flawless in a bright red gown from Alberta Ferretti, which featured dramatic oversized sleeves that formed a giant bow on the back. The off-shoulder gown was teamed with delicate Chopard jewellery.

7. Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture

Margot Robbie picked a sparkly silver and black Chanel spaghetti-strapped number. It featured a subtle silver floral print embellished over black lace.

Read:Oscars 2021: Nomadland bags Best Picture & Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

8. Riz Ahmed in Prada and Fatima Farheen Mirza in Valentino

Riz Ahmed’s Prada look mixed formal and casual in a surprising way for menswear. He sported both a mock turtleneck and a cummerbund with his Prada tuxedo. While his wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza was clad in a sky blue Valentino gown that she paired with red heels. 9. Olivia Colman in Dior Haute Couture

Olivia Colman’s dress featured a high neck, an ankle-length hem, long sleeves with puffed detail and a nipped-in waist – making it one of her most elegant red-carpet looks to date. She paired it with a Roger Vivier clutch and Chopard jewellery.

10. Colman Domingo in Atelier Versace

The bar for menswear continues to be raised thanks to expressive stars like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Colman Domingo, whose hot pink Atelier Versace three-piece suit invigorated the red carpet. Embroidered with Swarovski crystals and sequins and adorned with Medusa-clad gold buttons, it was bold and empowering!

*Photography credits: Vogue – Getty Images

comments