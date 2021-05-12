Haute Style: 5 trends to follow to look fashion forward this Eid ul Fitr

Eid is just a few days away! So, all of us must have shopped and emptied our pockets and filled our wardrobes by now. However, it is always good to know what is ruling the fashion circuit and what are the hottest trends as spotted on celebrities, so that we can style ourselves and put our best Instagram selfies out there!

Yes, this time Eid is all about dressing up and taking gram-worthy pictures because going out is not advisable. Hence, we have listed 5 trends which are having a major moment in summer 2021 so that all of you can put your imaginations and creativity into bringing joy through style this Eid.

1. Monochrome Mania

The joy of is wearing a monochrome outfit is to express your style in different shades and tints of the same color. You can pair it with a dupatta or trouser of a different shade or wear one hue from head to toe accentuated by embellishments. This looks easy yet powerful at the same time and is the hottest trend right now.

Pro-tip: Play around with accessories to add more fun to the outfit.

2. Organza drapes

Organza dupattas with cutwork detailing and scalloping are all the rage this season. We’ve seen them paired with many designer outfits and they have now become a signature for Ansab Jahangir Studio.

Pro-tip: This style looks best with monochrome ensembles which have light embroidery.

3. Floral Facade

Whether big or small, vibrant or subtle, floral patterns are always a favourite in summer. You can wear floral prints with light embroidery or go bold with big flora and fauna as donned by many celebrities.

Pro-tip: Funky statement pieces or oxidized jewellery works best with these prints. Pair it with khussas or jootis to look more traditional.

4. Chikankari Essentials

Zainab Chottani aces in Chikankari collections and now we feel summer is incomplete without getting one in our wardrobe. The fabric is weather appropriate but it looks luxurious with intricate details and lace work; something ideal for an Eid dress.

Pro-tip: High heels are your best friend with these long floor-length shirts.

5. As classic as white

A basic like white can never go out of style. Designers have always made the most of this shade that exudes purity and regality. Whether it is an all-white ensemble with laces and intricate embroidery or one with a fusion of hints of color, a white dress will always be a hit on Eid.

Pro-tip: Opt for gold and white ornaments.

