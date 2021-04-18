Haute Trend: Stars keep it real with no makeup pictures

Guess what is one of the biggest celebrity trends right now? It is celebrities embracing no makeup look. We or stars have nothing against makeup; after all, nobody can deny the power of a perfect cat eye or a red pout. They can make you feel great instantly; however, there is something pure about loving yourself the way you are – with your natural beauty and unique features and makes you shine.

To celebrate the power of a makeup-free face, we are listing down a few local and international celebrities who have recently shared glimpses of their makeup free faces, making them the most relatable people amidst the picture-perfect world of Instagram. These stars emphasize that you are flawless just the way you are!

Mahira Khan

Every now and then, superstar Mahira does this to show that beauty isn’t just dolled up looks. Here she is asking fans to find out the correct number of moles on her face.

Hania Aamir

She is the queen of filters and bare faces. The actor embraces her bare face without any hesitation as she calls is the new cool.

Mira Sethi

Her smile can brighten up any room. We should say Mira is beautiful just is the way she is.

Sajal Aly

Sajal shared a picture with her mom-in-law and she oozes radiance in this simple look.

Emilia Clarke

Our very own Mother of Dragons also doesn’t shy away from posting her pictures without a hint of makeup. And we don’t mind at all!

Leighton Meester

If a girl who has played the sassy fashionista Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl isn’t conscious of her looks then why should we? Right!

Jennifer Garner

The actress is famous for keeping it real on Instagram with her make-up free, messy hair but all-smiling selfies.

