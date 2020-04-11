To top
11 Apr

Here’s how Sheheryar Munawar is staying positive during lockdown

by Entertainment Desk
While we’re extremely grateful to be safe inside our homes during such trying times, it’s difficult not to let our minds become negative. Sheheryar Munawar shares how he keeps himself positive when all he wants to do is hurl abuses at this virus. He apparently repeats a positive chant, ‘All is well’, from the Bollywood movie, 3 idiots.



In an Instagram post, the Parey Hut Love actor expressed his frustration with the pandemic and the lockdown that Pakistan is under since the last three weeks.

 

 

“Go away already. I want my life back. It’s okay to feel,” he wrote, expressing his frustration. “You’re not alone. There are a lot of us feeling the same way. What helps me is repeating a positive affirmation to myself when I feel stressed. Something like Amir ‘Khans “all is well” from three idiots [sic],” he added.

Read: Sheheryar Munawar & Hania Aamir might be doing Wajahat Rauf’s next film

He later questioned his followers about what keeps them afloat and requested everyone to share a positive thought they might’ve had for the day. He ended his caption with a cheeky line saying, “P.S here’s a #%$!-boy picture for you corona! Let me see you deal with this.”

Of course, no one is immune to Sheheryar’s charm but we’re doubtful if the same tactics will work for a pandemic! His idea to repeat a positive quote to keep ourselves going seems like a good idea though. At this point, we’re open to anything and everything that might help us stay sane.

