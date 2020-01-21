Sheheryar Munawar & Hania Aamir might be doing Wajahat Rauf’s next film

2020 has just begun and we are excited for the long list of films that are scheduled to release this year. There isn’t any official release calendar in sight; the only one announced as of yet is Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha, due on 24th January which is also uncertain right now. We already have more than two dozen titles on cards, however there ain’t anything like too many films (especially for Pakistani cinema), so here comes another one!

In our haute list of Pakistani films to look out for in 2020, we hinted at Wajahat Rauf’s next untitled film. Well… we have learnt from sources close to the project that Hania Aamir and Sheheryar Munawar will be seen together in Wajahat Rauf’s next film. Though the news hasn’t been confirmed yet, we are eager to see this new on-screen couple on the celluloid.

Read: Azaan Sami Khan will star opposite Hania Aamir in his debut film

The film is written by Mohsin Ali who has previously written films like Wrong No. and Chupan Chupai. There are speculations surrounding the project that it is the same script by Mohsin Ali which was earlier titled Pardey Mein Rehnay Do and featured Ahsan Khan. It is a romantic comedy with an important social message in it.

No official announcements regarding the film have been made yet, but they’ll be revealed shortly. Sheheryar was last seen in Asim Raza’s hit movie Parey Hut Love, while Hania’s last film was Parwaaz Hai Junoon followed by a cameo appearance in Superstar last year. If all goes well, we will get to see Hania paired opposite two new heroes in 2020: Sheheryar and debutant Azaan Sami Khan in Patakh Dey.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

