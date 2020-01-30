Here’s what will happen at the Lahore Music Meet 2020

Pakistan’s biggest musical festival, Lahore Music Meet (LLM) is about to kick off on 1st and 2nd of February and it is packed with powerful performances. The team behind the musical extravaganza has finally revealed the curated line-up of artists who will be featuring in the event. Gear up Lahoris! Here’s who will be pumping up four stages of Alhamra Art Center in Lahore this weekend:

The two-day fest will feature masterclasses by Haniya Aslam, Zeeshan Parwez and ProperGaanda, panel discussions by Azeem Hamid, Mekaal Hasan, Mehreen Rana, Talha Humayun, Sehyr Mirza, Talha Ali Kushvaha, Dr. Fozia Saeed, Shoaib Iqbal, Fouzia-Younis Suleman and Sophiya Anjam.

Read: Performance line-up for Lahore Music Meet 2020

There will be sessions with LMM founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha, and Chairman IPO Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, along with story-telling sessions of Daastangoi featuring Yousaf Salahuddin, Zeeshan Parwez & Fasi Zaka, Hadiqa Kiani, Faris Shafi & Ahmer Naqvi, Tarannum Naaz and Zulfi. Also, a music presentation by Rafay Mahmood, multiple screenings including Indus Blues by Javed Sharif and Zeejah Fazli, Shehr e Tabassum by Shehri Pakistan, and the Story Share Initiative by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

Schedule of Day 1

There is also Khayal Gayaki – a performance by Sur Mandal and Tehzeeb Foundation and special sessions presented by Pepsi featuring Daastangoi with Auj and Aarish,. And wait, those who follow Pepsi Battle of the Band, Bayaan will launch their album, SUNO.

The best part is that the two-day musical extravaganza is open to public with no cost of admission; free with NIC or Student ID. Music aficionados will also get to see live performances by Punjabi folk legend Naseebo Lal, folk-rock band Saakin, electro-pop producer Talal Qureshi and Punjabi RnB star Shamoon Ismail as a part of the indoor showcase.

Schedule of Day 2

The outdoor showcase will present Hassan Sheikh & Roshaan Sherwani, Farheen Raza, Towers, Madlock, Mehdi Maloof, Haniya Aslam, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Adil Omar, Karakoram, Mahak Qayyum, Iqbal, IFRA, Gentle Robot, Maanu, Fake Shamans and Mekaal Hasan Band. The outdoor showcase will also feature Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 4 winner Auj and finalist Aarish.

comments