15 May

Hollywood classic Scarface is getting a reboot

by Entertainment Desk
Hollywood’s classic gangster movie featuring legendary Al Pacino in his heydays, Scarface, is getting a reboot. If that isn’t enough to please you and you’re skeptical, filmmaker and Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, who made us weep in Call Me by Your Name will direct it for Universal Pictures.



Variety reported that Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have written the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. For those who don’t know Coen brothers, the duo have given superhit movies like True Grit, No Country for Old Men, Fargo and many more.

 

Scarface is a remake of the 1932 film and tells the story of Cuban refugee Tony Montana (Al Pacino) who arrives in 1980s Miami with nothing and rises to become a powerful drug lord.

Earlier, it was reported that the Coens were polishing the script with Diego Luna and wanted to reprise Al Pacino’s iconic role as Tony Montana. But recent reports suggested that Luna is out, so it’s still unclear which actor will be tasked to fill Tony’s cunbuttoned shirts.

Guadagnino’s multitude of other projects include an upcoming HBO limited series about American teenagers living on an Italian military base called We Are Who We Are, a Call Me By Your Name sequel, and a film based on the Bob Dylan album Blood on the Tracks. He’s also rumored to be in the talks to direct a Lord of the Flies remake.

 

