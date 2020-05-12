I can’t wait to get married next year: Amna Ilyas

Year 2020 has given us more than its fair share of bad news so it comes as a delightful surprise when one of our favourite celebrities open up about their wedding plans. Former model and actress, Amna Ilyas, who was last seen in Saqib Malik’s directorial Baaji, recently revealed in a game show that she will tie the knot soon.

Amna appeared on Aamir Liaquat’s game show, Jeeway Pakistan, on Express Entertainment recently. Towards the end of the show, when Amna had won, the host blatantly said ‘Ab tou nikah jaldi parhwa lein mujhse [Now get your nikah performed at the earliest by me] to which Amna replied, ‘Haan aap hi parhwaenge yaqeenan [yes, you will duly perform it for sure]’.

Read: Are you ready to watch Haseena Moin’s Ankahi on stage?

This led to a series of questions by Aamir about Amna’s significant other which she successfully dodged but when he asked if he works with her, she replied ‘Yes!’ and that she is in love, however she clearly denied that she is working with him in a drama currently. “My mother knows, in fact everyone close to me knows,” she shared.

Following this announcement, Something Haute got in touch with Amna to find out more but she insisted to keep it under wraps for now. However, we have one confirmation that fans should get ready for a celebrity wedding in 2021.

“I can’t reveal much, but the only thing I can say is I can’t wait to get married next year!” Amna shared with us.

We wish Amna the best for future endeavors and this new chapter in her life and are equally excited for the big reveal!

Watch the last two minutes of the game show to hear the conversation:

comments