I was called all kinds of names: Nadia Jamil shares her struggles with baldness

Actor and social activist Nadia Jamil has fought a long and hard battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2020 and since then, has gone through a health crisis. She underwent surgery and sessions of chemotherapy, however, she kept sharing joy and positivity with her fans and followers on social media. However, the actor also shared how the society don’t even leave patients at peace and shared stories of bullying she faced due to after-effects of chemo.

Nadia, who last appeared in human trafficking based drama, Damsa, has gone bald and she has embraced it. However, she took to social media to tell her followers how they are beautiful irrespective of their physical appearance.

“To all those beautiful bald men & women out there, wear your baldness with pride! Don’t let taunts, negativity, ignorant comments, hurt. Hold your head high,” she wrote and posted along with her pictures.

“I was called all kinds of names, but smiled, because the truth is when I lost my hair, I realised I loved my face & I’m beautiful, & so are you!” she added.

In August, the high-spirited actor revealed that she is “out of the danger zone”. She also shared details about her journey that became an inspiration for many.

“I will never forget facing & overcoming the fear of being bald, of feeling beautiful with no hair. Bald Nado taught me how to be my own best friend. She fought cancer, suicidal depression, debilitating arthritis, diabetes, during Covid lockdowns and she fought knowing she had to fight alone,” she further shared that it was a blessing in disguise. “What a blessing I have been to myself,” she wrote earlier.

We wish health and strength to all cancer survivors!

