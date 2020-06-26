Iffat Omar asks Pakistani artists to acknowledge nepotism in their own industry

While Bollywood bigwigs remain under fire for promoting nepotism for decades in their industry, many Pakistani artists were also appreciating that the sane voices are finally acknowledging the unjust practices. However, Iffat Omar gave them a taste of their own medicine and reminded the locals to first look at the nepotism in their own backyard.

She posted her opinion on her Twitter account.

Pakistani industry artists sharing news of coffee in Karan in hot water but darlings what about the #nepotism in your own backyard? Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn? — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) June 24, 2020

“Pakistani industry artists sharing news of coffee in Karan (read: Koffee with Karan) in hot water but darlings what about the nepotism in your own backyard? Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn? [Ever wondered how many ‘actors’ do we have in our industry?]” she wrote.

While we definitely agree with Iffat about the existence of nepotism in the entertainment industry, like every other field, we don’t agree with the larger context. The Pakistani entertainment industry isn’t nearly as unwelcoming to outsiders as Hindi cinema.

We have way lesser then bollywood! We had actors like Sajjal, Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, Zahid ahmed, Bilal Abbas, etc non nepo great actors list can go on. Stop shaming you own country! — Maheen. (@letsbefriends87) June 25, 2020

As one Twitter user rightfully pointed out talent here is appreciated on all fronts. The main reason Bollywood is under fire is that there is a drastic difference between the preferential treatment that ‘star kids’ get and the way outsiders are treated. Whereas, most of our megastars these days, are outsiders with no lineage including Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, Imran Ashraf, Iqra Aziz to name a few.

