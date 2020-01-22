I’m not proud to be a part of something that’s so compromising & ill-informed: Rehmat Ajmal on MPTH

Amid all the buzz surrounding TV’s most hyped play these days, Meray Paas Tum Ho, much has been said about its dialogues written by renowned playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. Despite the drama’s high ratings and unprecedented fan following, KRQ’s interviews and personal opinions on the plot of the drama became a point of contention.

Along with love, the drama has received its fair share of criticism due to some dialogues which when seen with KRQ’s vision sound problematic enough. While many viewers watch the drama keeping in mind its original context, distanced from the writer’s shenanigans, some did raise questions on them.

Recently model Rehmat Ajmal, who plays the role of Mehwish and Danish’s friend Aisha in MPTH, also expressed her concern after she received hateful messages about her character. Rehmat took to Instagram and voiced her reservations:

“I understand that we as artists have a social responsibility in terms of the content we produce and the messages we put forward – & that I take that responsibility with a lot of seriousness and dignity. I’ve been receiving a lot of concerned, hateful and confused messages since the past few months and as much as I want to address them individually, I think I’ll just give an overview of my perspective for now,” she wrote.

Rehmat further explained that she had no idea about KRQ’s views when she signed the project a year ago and she, in no manner, endorse them now.

“I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr. Khalil ul Rehman. I watched Khalil ul Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed,” she added.

This is Rehmat’s first project on television and she has just stepped into acting. The actor admitted that she may have “slipped a little” this time but she has “learnt to be cautious and more conscious” with her creative choices.

“I am not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed. However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire story line or Mr. Khalil ul Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot – which was a year ago. My role in this project is limited so, I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning – I have learnt to be cautious and more conscious with my creative choices,” Rehmat wrote.

The model concluded with a request that viewers should be a little considerate about new artists and give them a margin of error.

“Please extend new, struggling artists some leeway as we are in the process of learning – we are also trying very hard to make our own mark solely based on our merit,” she added.

