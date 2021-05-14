In pictures: Here’s what our favourite stars wore this Eid ul Fitr

Here’s to another Eid celebrated under strict SOPs!
When all we can do is to savour heavenly delights, dress to our best and take gram-worthy pictures, there shouldn’t be any compromise on any of them. And we think our celebrities followed suit as they dressed to their nines and put out pictures to keep the spirits high on this festive occasion.
Here are some of our favourite looks sported by our beloved celebrities who gave us serious outfit goals:
Sonya Hussyn in a colorful Nomi Ansari gharara ensemble.
Mawra Hocane looked chic in a Jazmin outfit.
Urwa Hocane chose to wear white this meethi Eid.
Saba Qamar set some high standards with these opulent outfits by Ali Xeeshan and Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.
Maya Ali was clad in a Faiza Saqlain number.
Danyal Zafar posted a family photo.
And here is the Javed Sheikh clan.
Iqra Aziz opted for this royal blue Faiza Saqlain dress.
Haroon Shahid’s family picture signify happiness.
Yumna Zaidi wore Maha Wajahat’s beautiful piece.
Ushna Shah brought some more magic with an Asim Jofa sari.
Another Asim Jofa number was worn by Kubra Khan.
Aima Baig looked radiant in an Ansab Jahangir outfit.
Zahid Ahmed chose to go for an ivory kurta with mirror work.
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir celebrated their first Eid as a nikkaofied couple in style.
Who should we look at in this beautiful shot? The pretty mommy, Naimal Khawar or adorable Mustafa Abbasi.
Sania Mirza twinning with Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Sana Javed with her hubby Umair Jaswal.
Recent sensation Aymen Saleem wore a black Asim Jofa dress.
Bilal Abbas Khan in a white Mohsin Naveed Ranjha kurta.
Madiha Imam sent out some Eid love in a lilac Zainab Chottani number.
Hania Aamir spilled some Hussain Rehar glam.
Ayesha Omar raised the bar in a Zainab Salman outfit.
Feroze Khan dressed in a Mohsin Naveed Ranjha kurta.
Newly engaged Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari posted a couple photo.
Syra Yousuf gave some serious outfit inspo in this uber chic Mohsin Naveed Ranjha sari.
