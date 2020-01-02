To top
2 Jan

In pictures: Inside Velo Pakistan’s star-studded New Year’s Party

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Velo

New Year is all about parties and having fun with your family and friends and Velo Pakistan made the most of the occasion by hosting a party — LIVE 2020 — on New Year’s Eve. The who’s who of the entertainment industry graced the occasion with their presence and pictures from the celebrations are going crazy viral on social media.



In case you are wondering what was so exciting about the party, here are pictures featuring some of our favourite celebrities having a gala time:

 

Velo

Ali Rehman Khan

 

Read: Here’s what happened at the grand launch of Velo Pakistan

 

Velo

Nausheen Shah

 

Velo

Sunita Marshall & Hasan Ahmed

 

Velo

Amir Adnan & Huma Amir

 

Velo

Fouzia Aman

 

Velo

Hasan Ahmed, Frieha Altaf, Sunita Marshall & Rubya Chaudhry

 

Velo

Wajahat Rauf & Shazia Wajahat

 

Velo

Nida Yasir

 

Velo

Minal Khan

 

Velo

Fouzia Aman & Saqib Malik

 

Velo

Haroon & Fakhir

 

Velo

Hira Hussain

 

Velo

Abeer Rizvi

 

Velo

Ghana Ali

 

Velo

Mehwish Hayat, Nomi Ansari, Areeba Habib, Ali Rehman, Frieha Altaf, Khoji, Fouzia Aman & Shahzad Noor

 

 

Velo

Eshal Fayyaz

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Shamoon Abbasi shares first look of ‘Delhi Gate’
Next post
Did you know Imran Khan was once offered a Bollywood film?
You might also like
Velo
Here’s what happened at the grand launch of Velo Pakistan
December 27, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.