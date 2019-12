In pictures & videos: Inside Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain’s colorful mehndi night

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are all set to tie the knot on December 28th and with the wedding day fast approaching, the duo is busy in pre-wedding festivities. The bride and groom had a blast last night with family and friends from the fraternity as they celebrated their mehndi night.

Dressed in all yellow and silver frock by Faiza Saqlain, Iqra looked resplendent while Yasir was seen in an ivory kurta pyjama paired with a dull green dupatta with fine golden thread work (seems to be from her mother’s wedding trousseau).

Here are the official coverage of the event by SS Photography:

The bride & groom

Of course the mehndi bride had to pose

Friends from the industry

Starting with Kubra Khan, then we spotted Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, Momal Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Sonya Hussyn, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly along with many others.

Musical night it was…

Everyone hit the dance floor with their moves!

Even the dhol wala was in full form

And there was a cute invitation card featuring the lovebirds as well…

*Photography credits: SS Photography

