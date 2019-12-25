In pictures & videos: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain share cute moments from their Mayoun ceremony

One of the most hyped wedding of the year has just begun on the eve of December 25th. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain kick started their matrimonial celebrations with a colorful mayoun ceremony that took place on Monday night.
The two love birds who will tie the knot on December 28, looked beautiful as a couple and shared a glimpse of the festivity with their fans on social media. They celebrated the occasion with desi rituals by applying ubtan on each other faces.
Read: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain announce their wedding with a quirky invite
Iqra followed the tradition; she went makeup free for the mayoun and radiated in a yellow attire. On the other hand, Yasir looked dapper in a simple white kurta. Yasir introduced their wedding hashtag as well #iqyasirdaviyah
Here are the pictures:
Their official photographer also shared some videos of the couple:
View this post on Instagram
And it officially started!! ❤️ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @iiqraaziz @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #mayoun #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #mayounbride #mayounmakeup #mehndi #haldiceremony #ubtan #haldi #haldioutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056
View this post on Instagram
Our Bride of the day!! @iiqraaziz ❤️❤️ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #mayoun #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #mayounbride #mayounmakeup #mehndi #haldiceremony #ubtan #haldi #haldioutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056
View this post on Instagram
MASHALLAH Cutest couple ❤️ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @iiqraaziz @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #mayoun #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #mayounbride #mayounmakeup #mehndi #haldiceremony #ubtan #haldi #haldioutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056