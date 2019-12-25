To top
25 Dec

In pictures & videos: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain share cute moments from their Mayoun ceremony

by Entertainment Desk
Iqra Yasir

One of the most hyped wedding of the year has just begun on the eve of December 25th. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain kick started their matrimonial celebrations with a colorful mayoun ceremony that took place on Monday night.



The two love birds who will tie the knot on December 28, looked beautiful as a couple and shared a glimpse of the festivity with their fans on social media. They celebrated the occasion with desi rituals by applying ubtan on each other faces.

Read: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain announce their wedding with a quirky invite

Iqra followed the tradition; she went makeup free for the mayoun and radiated in a yellow attire. On the other hand, Yasir looked dapper in a simple white kurta. Yasir introduced their wedding hashtag as well #iqyasirdaviyah

Here are the pictures:

 

 

 

 

 

Iqra with her sister, Sidra Aziz.

 

 

 

Their official photographer also shared some videos of the couple:

 

 

 

 

