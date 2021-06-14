In pictures & videos: Minal Khan’s lavish engagement ceremony

One of social media’s most beloved star, Minal Khan, got officially engaged to her longtime bae Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday last week. The pictures and videos of her dreamy engagement ceremony went viral online as the lavish event was full on glitz and glamour.

Not only the duo, but all those associated in making the event successful, shared pictures of the couple on their Instagram profiles. Minal wore a heavily embellished mint green Erum Khan jora paired with a kundan jarau piece with green stones, semi-precious gems and pearls. Her makeup was done by Nabila Salon. The groom dressed up in an all-white ensemble by Humayun Alamgir.

Minal took to Instagram and thanked everyone who made it possible. “I wanna thank all the beautiful people who made my day just as I imagined it to be. My beautiful outfit that was intricately designed with such thought and love by my Erum Khan, a special hug to Aarinda Noor who came all way from Lahore to style my look with utmost perfection & to Maha Wajahat who captured such fairytale portraits and wrapped up my day in the most elegant way. A big thank you filled with love from my heart to yours,” she wrote.

Other than the lavish event, Minal also shared pictures from her glamorous photoshoot. Here are the pictures and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faraz Mirza Weddings (@farazmirzaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Read: Emmad Irfani and Minal Khan reunite for upcoming telefilm ‘Lockdown’

The engagement ceremony was also attended by her friends from the industry and we spotted Kinza Hashmi, Amna Ilyas and Saboor Aly in the pictures. Her comments section on every picture is loaded with congratulatory messages from her peers.

We wish the couple a beautiful life ahead!

comments