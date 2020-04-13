Indian film body warns its artists against online collaborations with Pakistani musicians

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned Indian artistes from collaborating with their Pakistani counterparts. In a statement issued on Sunday, FWICE said that failure to comply with the non-cooperation directive will lead to strict disciplinary action.

“We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular,” a letter from FWICE read.

FWICE stated an instance of collaborating between Indian singers and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and stated that this was not the only case.

Following the lockdown happening globally due to coronavirus pandemic, artists all over the world are coming together to virtually perform in order to keep the spirits high and provide a source of relief in these testing times. Recently Ali Sethi promoted the cross-border collaboration by streaming live music sessions with Rekha Bhardwaj, Varun Grover and Shilpa Rao.

On the other hand, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently announced that he will be a part of a great initiative #WedNation, a virtual platform during the lockdown where he will give a musical tribute along with Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur.

When artists are making efforts to ease up the situation, it seems that Indian cinema authorities are not to keen to ensure peace.

“We have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action,” the letter read.

