28 Jan

Is a sequel of Meray Paas Tum Ho in the making?

by Entertainment Desk
Meray Paas Tum Ho

What happened with Danish in the last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho left fans disgruntled or disheartened. Viewers wanted more; they wanted to see what happened to all the characters in whom they invested so much time like Mehwish, Hania and especially Roomi. However, this isn’t possible unless the writer has plans for a sequel for the much-loved drama.



Keeping in mind the fan’s reaction and uproar on social media so to say, renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has recently hinted at a possible sequel of the blockbuster play.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, KRQ congratulated every Pakistani living in Pakistan or abroad and all television channels for such a tremendous response to the drama. He spoke at length about his experience working with such an exuberant cast and director.

“I normally do not write sequels for my dramas, but I may think of a sequel for this one,” he told the morning show host, answering the question about whether there will be a sequel for MPTH or not.

Watch the video of KRQ here:

 

