4 Feb

Is Humayun Saeed really in Money Heist 4?

by Entertainment Desk
Rumours were rife over the weekend that Humayun Saeed is gearing up to make an appearance in the fourth season of Netflix much-loved series, La Casa de Papel (popularly known as Money Heist). Is there any truth in the news? Well… unfortunately not!



It all started when a media outlet wrote a satirical piece titled ‘Humayun Saeed to join Money Heist as Islamabad’. The publication’s intention was to tease the actor post his recently concluded hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, however Pakistani fans of the Netflix series fell for it and soon after social media was abuzz with theories about whether Humayun will be a great fit or not.

Thankfully, Humayun took to Twitter and clarified that there is no ounce of truth in these rumours.

 

 

Read: Shah Rukh Khan to adapt Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ into a Hindi film

The actor left his fans with another matter in hand as he wrote: “Insha Allah apna Money Heist banayen gay [God willing, we will make our own Money Heist].”

 

