It’s a love story of a couple affected by the pandemic: Gohar Rasheed shares about his next film ‘Lockdown’

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world drastically and we certainly hope it is for the better. The entertainment industry all over the world has suffered immensely due to the global pandemic so it is only fair if writers and producers will use the subject for movies in the next few years. It seems that Pakistani filmmaker Abu Aleeha took a hint as he has already written his next feature film about lockdown and even the shooting has begun.

Starring Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood as lead characters, director Abu Aleeha has co-written the film with Abida Ahmed and it is produced by Mont Blanc.

In an exclusive conversation with Something Haute, Gohar Rasheed spoke about the relevance of the subject and why a film around the horror of COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown was needed?

“This film talks about the horrors of COVID-19 and its repercussions like lockdown, self-isolation and quarantine procedures. If you’re making a film about such gloomy circumstances where people are unable to meet their loved ones, it automatically becomes a unique subject. It is the very first time (in Pakistan) that any production banner or director has attempted to make a feature film on the subject,” Gohar said.

The actor also shared that each one of us have faced this uncertain time period so it is very relatable to the audiences as well as for the team who is making it.

“I’m hoping that audience will relate to the difficulties and horrors of the pandemic,” he said adding, “However, it is a love story of a middle-class couple set against the backdrop of coronavirus and how they are struggling and coping during the lockdown.”

Gohar is particularly excited about the treatment of the subject. “The way it is written by Abu Aleeha and Abida Ahmed and how it’s narrated is quite distinctive. I haven’t seen something similar in Pakistani cinema. So it will be a new and fresh experience for the viewers,” he added.

Titled Lockdown, the film is already on floors and according to Gohar, they have completed the first spell of the shoot. “The SOPs are very strict on the set. The production banner Mont Blanc and the executive producer Taimoor Tariq monitor each and every SOP during the shoot on a very micro level. There is a disinfection machine on set, everything gets disinfected before every shot, everybody is wearing masks and gloves and maintaining 3-meter distance. So, all the precautions are followed to a tee,” the actor shared.

Gohar strongly believes that a film like this is needed because “in times like these when everything is bleak and gloomy, there is no hope or good news out there, a film like this will definitely give the audience a perspective to think about something promising. It is meant to re-ignite hope and I hope that audience resonates with it.”

However, sometimes message-oriented films turn out to be a little preachy. Is it a light-hearted tale or more of a social drama?

“It is a mix of both; Abu Aleeha has struck the right balance of giving out a message but on a very lighter note. It is not a preachy film at all as well as not a masala entertainer. I feel like a film like this is the need of the hour, it needs to be told and even if one person gets inspired to bring a change in his life after watching it then it will serve its purpose,” Gohar emphasized.

Lastly, Lockdown is aiming for an OTT platform release so can we say that Pakistan will finally enter the Netflix or Amazon Prime market?

“Well… fingers crossed! We are giving our 100% right now, even the production banner, cast and crew are doing their best so it is a labour of love. We are hopeful, in fact, we are in talks with one of the OTT mediums right now. It will be a great news for Pakistani entertainment industry if this movie becomes the reason to break into the OTT market.”

We are certainly lagging behind in one of the most profitable markets i.e streaming platforms and Gohar agrees that we need to produce content that has international reach. “We lack miserably in terms of digital content and we need to broaden our horizons,” he concluded.

No release date has been set for Lockdown as of yet.

