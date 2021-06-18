‘Judaaiyan Kyun’ from Dhoop Ki Deewar raises some important questions

Men build way too many walls and not enough bridges. India and Pakistan have a deep-rooted relationship of hate despite having more in common than differences. While many patriots continue to sacrifice their lives and become national heroes in the eyes of politicians and media, nothing makes up for the loss their families suffer.

Labelled ‘enemies’, we are all the same on either side of the border and that is what Dhoop Ki Deewar, despite being caught into a controversy, aims to highlight. The web series is about two young individuals, Vishal (Ahad Raza Mir) from India and Sara (Sajal Aly) from Pakistan, who connect and bond over mutual grief despite being divided by borders. The first song from the series, Judaaiyan Kyun sung by Bilal Saeed and Meher Tahir released recently and it features the similarities and raises some very important questions.

The pain is the same on both sides and that is what we see in the music video. Maybe what hate cannot win, can be won by the heart! The parallels between both Vishal and Sara are beautifully visualized.

Sara and Vishat are shown leading their individual lives and carrying the pain of losing their fathers. Their lives are similar; they both laugh and cry and pray as all humans do. They are united by pain and the lyrics of the song add the emotional punch that is needed to melt even the hardest of hearts. The lyrics of the song demand ‘Why the separation? Who do you go and share your pain with?’

Read More: Umera Ahmed responds to criticism against ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Pakistani or an Indian, a Muslim or a Hindu, this song is about human emotions. The war between the two countries has taken many lives; it has been happening for a long time and it is hight time to realise that regardless of nationality, we’re all equally human.

As for a Hindu-Muslim love story, the writer has clarified that Dhoop Ki Deewar isn’t a love story. She called it a “social tragedy”.

However, while the story revolving around cross border friendship features more than just romance, it has been receiving backlash for being written for an Indian platform and for promoting a Pakistan-India/Muslim-Hindu love story. Upset users went on to call the writer, Umera Ahmed anti-Pakistani and want Pakistan to boycott the series.

The Haseeb Hasan’s directorial penned by playwright Umera Ahmed is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 25th June 2021.

Listen to the song here:

comments