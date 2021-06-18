Umera Ahmed responds to criticism against ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

The relationship between India and Pakistan is a very sensitive one fueled by decades of political hate. Despite having more in common than differences, one has to be very careful while dealing with matters surrounding the two countries. The trailer of Zee5’s latest offering Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, was released earlier this week, and despite the love and acceptance it has received, some social media users seem unhappy with the narrative.

Dhoop Ki Deewar is a web series about two young individuals, Vishal (Ahad) from India and Sara (Sajal) from Pakistan, who connect and bond over mutual grief. While the story revolving around cross border friendship features more than just romance, it has been receiving backlash for being written for an Indian platform and for promoting a Pakistan-India/Muslim-Hindu love story. Upset users went on to call the writer, Umera Ahmed anti-Pakistani and want Pakistan to boycott the series.

Thank you @UmeraAhmed for stabbing Kashmiris in the back. How does it feel to thus sell your soul. And for how much, really?#boycottdhoopkideewar #BoycottBollywood #BoycottUmeraAhmed #UmeraAhmed https://t.co/7iYDRhq2Wa — Fatima Altaf (@FatimaAltaf77) June 17, 2021

I have been reading #UmeraAhmed since my childhood and her every novel and writing has always been a source of inspiration and guidance for me but I am very much hurt by her recent project "#DhoopKiDewaar". 1/3 pic.twitter.com/P2ucYMqYCa — Sharwan Sheikh (@SharwanShkPTI) June 18, 2021

You and @Iamsajalali both have become controversial and unaccepted by pro Pakistanis!!! Go play peace peace with endia somewhere else where Endian Occupied Kashmir isnt discussed! Shame on the whole cast and the writer @UmeraAhmed herself!

SHAME! https://t.co/9LTkiRVbz7 — Sadia A. 🇵🇰 (@DrSadiaA) June 16, 2021

I'm deeply concerned after watching the official trailer of #DhoopKiDeewar written by Umera Ahmed who also claimed that it was approved by @OfficialDGISPR.

Literally, can't believe !!!

RIP two nation theory and Kashmir narrative. — Faheem Akhtar (@FaheemOfficial7) June 17, 2021

Calling Indian Miltary official a "Shaheed" is an insult to thousands of martyrs of Kashmir.

Where is the Kashmir representation in this whole "Dushman ka dukh aik jaisa" situation?

Who were you trying to please Umera? @UmeraAhmed#DhoopKiDeewar — Limited Edition Qalandar ⁷ (@__Error101__) June 15, 2021

Addressing the anger and judgement, Umera Ahmed soon released a detailed statement in reply to all that is being said.

“A lot has been said about Dhoop Ki Deewar, in general, and Umera Ahmed in particular, after the trailer of the project has been released,” read the official statement which addressed all the objections raised by the audience who have not even seen the series yet.

The writer of renowned Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishaan and Shehr e Zaat among several others made it clear that she had not written Dhoop Ki Deewar specifically for ZEE5.

She shared that the series was written back in 2018, much before tensions between the countries had increased, along with three other stories; Alif, Laal, and Eik Jhooti Love Story that had been signed on with the Pakistani content company Group M.

It was then Group M’s call to sell Dhoop Ki Deewar to ZEE5 or any other international platform. She further shared that Netflix had also been approached to buy the rights to the story.

She also explained that, as a writer, she has no say in where her project lands once it’s been signed off with a company adding that whatever proceeds from the sale were received, they went to Group M and not her.

As for a Hindu Muslim love story, she clarified that Dhoop Ki Deewar isn’t a love story. She called it a “social tragedy”.

No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss.

When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart? Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi original, premiers on 25th June on ZEE5. #DhoopKiDeewar #HeartOverHate #DKDonZEE5 pic.twitter.com/nyIFDQ6Axz — Zindagi (@Zindagi) June 15, 2021

As far as the blame about being a traitor is concerned, Umera Ahmed stated that she had sent the story to ISPR for approval. However, following the hateful comments, Umera Ahmed has deactivated her Twitter account.

Haseeb Hasan’s directorial, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 25th June 2021.

