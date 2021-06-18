To top
18 Jun

Umera Ahmed responds to criticism against ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

by Entertainment Desk

The relationship between India and Pakistan is a very sensitive one fueled by decades of political hate. Despite having more in common than differences, one has to be very careful while dealing with matters surrounding the two countries. The trailer of Zee5’s latest offering Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, was released earlier this week, and despite the love and acceptance it has received, some social media users seem unhappy with the narrative.

Dhoop Ki Deewar is a web series about two young individuals, Vishal (Ahad) from India and Sara (Sajal) from Pakistan, who connect and bond over mutual grief. While the story revolving around cross border friendship features more than just romance, it has been receiving backlash for being written for an Indian platform and for promoting a Pakistan-India/Muslim-Hindu love story. Upset users went on to call the writer, Umera Ahmed anti-Pakistani and want Pakistan to boycott the series.

 

 

 

Addressing the anger and judgement, Umera Ahmed soon released a detailed statement in reply to all that is being said.

“A lot has been said about Dhoop Ki Deewar, in general, and Umera Ahmed in particular, after the trailer of the project has been released,” read the official statement which addressed all the objections raised by the audience who have not even seen the series yet.

 

 

The writer of renowned Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishaan and Shehr e Zaat among several others made it clear that she had not written Dhoop Ki Deewar specifically for ZEE5.

She shared that the series was written back in 2018, much before tensions between the countries had increased, along with three other stories; Alif, Laal, and Eik Jhooti Love Story that had been signed on with the Pakistani content company Group M.

It was then Group M’s call to sell Dhoop Ki Deewar to ZEE5 or any other international platform. She further shared that Netflix had also been approached to buy the rights to the story.

She also explained that, as a writer, she has no say in where her project lands once it’s been signed off with a company adding that whatever proceeds from the sale were received, they went to Group M and not her.

As for a Hindu Muslim love story, she clarified that Dhoop Ki Deewar isn’t a love story. She called it a “social tragedy”.

 

 

As far as the blame about being a traitor is concerned, Umera Ahmed stated that she had sent the story to ISPR for approval. However, following the hateful comments, Umera Ahmed has deactivated her Twitter account.

Haseeb Hasan’s directorial, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 25th June 2021.

