31 Jan

Junoon to release new album in August

by Entertainment Desk
Junoon

While people weren’t too keen about Ali Azmat’s latest Pakistan Super League anthem, the news that Junoon is releasing a fresh album won’t get similar response for sure. Fans were already excited when the much-loved band, which has given Pakistanis scores of chartbuster songs in the late 90s, reunited in December 2018.



The band released a World Cup anthem last year and recently has wrapped up their international concert in Doha. Featuring Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmad and Brian O’Connell, the band came back together after a long hiatus and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Salman Ahmad recently took to Twitter and announced that Junoon isn’t just releasing a new song but have an album in store this year as well.

 

 

Salman also hinted at a possible UK tour after the album release in response to a query on Twitter.

 

 

Read: Ali Azmat, Haroon & Asim Azhar collaborate for PSL 2020 anthem

The Sufi rock band is known for its soulful lyrics and compositions. The Junoonis are overjoyed and we hope to hear a few singles soon as August seems to be quite far right now.

