Just in: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne as the as the eldest son of Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.

According to BBC, the 71-year-old royal is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said. His wife, 72-year-old Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating in Balmoral in Scotland, adding it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

He last met the Queen on the morning of 12 March and the monarch is said to be in “good health” and following all appropriate health and safety advice.

