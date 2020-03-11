To top
11 Mar

Kashmir The Band releases its debut album Khwaab

by Entertainment Desk
After releasing several singles and music videos for two years like Kaghaz Ka Jahaz and Parwana Hun, musical band Kashmir has finally released their debut album titled Khwaab at a star-studded event at the Arts Council, Karachi.



The band also launched their latest single Dhoop along with its music video. The album has nine songs, plus two bonus songs, making it a compilation of all the songs the band has released individually over the past two years.

 

The band rose to fame after winning Pepsi Battle of the Bands season 2 in 2017 and become one of the best alternative rock bands in the country. They also managed to bag a Lux Style Award for Best emerging talent in music. Talking about the release of their debut album, the band members were visibly excited.

“If I could use one word, to sum up, this whole experience, we can easily say it has been surreal. To have been performing at all these venues, to have been able to put all this music out there has always been a dream, and getting to release this album is just the first step on this musical journey. We have put our heart and soul into making this music, and we hope people can feel some of what we have put out there through it,” said the band while discussing their new album.

The launch event welcomed media fraternity, bloggers and artists and also included a live performance by Kashmir. The party was held in collaboration with Pepsi and Zellbury.

 

The album has been released for now as collectible USBs and CDs and will also be available online on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Google Play.

You can watch the video of Dhoop here:

 

 

